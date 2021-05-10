State President holds working session with Cu Chi, Hoc Mon districts in HCM City
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined other candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils in Ho Chi Minh City at a conference reviewing the socio-economic-cultural situation and national defence-security in HCM City's outlying districts of Cu Chi and Hoc Mon.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc with delegates at the conference. (Photo: Thong Nhat)
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents his action plan at the meeting with voters in Cu Chi district. (Photo: VNA)
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc views the list of National Assembly candidates listed in Trung Chanh commune, Hoc Mon district. (Photo: VNA)
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with voters who are representatives of from different circles, organisations, businesses and Trung Chanh commune, Hoc Mon district. (Photo: VNA)
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has his body temperature checked at the meeting with voters who are representatives of different circles, organisations, businesses and Trung Chanh commune, Hoc Mon district. (Photo: VNA)