State President launches tree planting campaign
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc launched a tree planting campaign at a ceremony held at the historical site K9-Da Chong in Hanoi’s Ba Vi district on April 13.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
In his speech at the event, Phuc affirmed that the army should make tree planting and afforestation as a practical political task following President Ho Chi Minh's teaching.
He happily acknowledged that the army has actively responded to a project on growing 1 billion trees in Vietnam, having planted more than 1.5 million trees since the beginning of 2021.
The president lauded the Ministry of National Defence’s organisation of tree planting movements across all military units, particularly those stationed in midland, mountainous, and island areas; economic and defence groups; and barracks.
He recommended the army to conduct more communications campaigns on the role of afforestation and collaborate with local authorities and people to prevent illegal logging and forest fire.
President Phuc and other officials offer incence at the shrine dedicated to the late President Ho Chi Minh at the K9-Da Chong site (Photo: VNA)
The army planted nearly 11 million trees during 2015 – 2020 in contribution to greening up barren land, proactively preventing and combating natural disasters, and improving the environment and landscape around their barracks. It has set a goal to grow more than 37 million trees in the 2021 – 2025 period.
As part of the ceremony, Phuc joined other participating officials and military officers to plant trees at the site./.