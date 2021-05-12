Politics Early voting arranged for officers, soldiers on offshore station Officers and soldiers serving on DK1/8 marine platform exercised their rights and responsibilities as citizens on May 12 by casting an early ballot in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Vietnam ready for Election Day on May 23 All localities across the country have been ready for the general election, an important political event of the country which is slated for May 23, said Bui Van Cuong, General Secretary of the National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office.

Politics Public security ministry launches campaign to protect security, safety for elections The Ministry of Public Security on May 12 held a virtual ceremony to launch a campaign to ensure security and safety for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Politics President holds phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 11 held phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, during which they agreed to step up cooperation in the COVID-19 fight.