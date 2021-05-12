State President meets with ethnic delegates from Bac Giang
Bac Giang needs to pay further attention to poverty alleviation and human resources development serving ethnic work, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the northern province on May 12.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (first row, sixth from left) poses for a group photo with the delegates (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
During a meeting with delegates of ethnic minority groups from the northern province, the State leader noted that the province must also attach importance to building a strong political system so that ethnic people will always place their trust on the Party.
He urged the province to take care of ethnic minority children’s study and better implement major programmes involving ethnic people.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)President Phuc affirmed that maintaining and upholding the national solidarity holds great importance for national construction and development, in the context of hostile forces often making use of ethnic and religious issues to trigger division and sabotage policies of the Party and State.
On the occasion, he asked the Party Committee, People’s Committee and Fatherland Front of Bac Giang to continue calling on local people to comply with regulations for COVID-19 prevention and actively participate in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure on Sunday May 23./.