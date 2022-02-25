After the welcome ceremony, President Phuc joined talks with his host President Halimah Yacob.

At the meeting, Yacob emphasised the significance of Phuc’s visit. She expressed her belief that the visit will contribute to raising the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership to a new high.

For his part, Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to boost the bilateral strategic partnership practically and effectively.

The two leaders to soon resume all-level delegation exchanges, maintain bilateral cooperation mechanisms to remove difficulties, and beef up cooperation in specific spheres.

After the meeting with President Yacob, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The two leaders expressed their delight at the Vietnam - Singapore strategic partnership, which is developing more and more substantively and effectively in all fields.

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in a wide range of fields, such as innovation, digital transformation, digital economy, green and sustainable development.

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of five bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of defense, economy-trade, intellectual property, and business cooperation. digital economy and people-to-people exchanges.

Following the talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with Speaker of Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to maintain and increase contact and exchange at all levels and channels, including the parliamentary channel, and at the same time, continue to promote the role of the two legislative bodies in promoting bilateral relations.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that Singapore's Legislature would continue to support ASEAN's common stance on preserving peace, stability, ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation in the East Sea.

Also on February 25, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received executives of some leading Singaporean groups.

Applauding contributions by Singaporean businesses to Vietnam’s economic development over the past time, Phuc said promoting investment attraction, particularly in clean energy and sustainable development, is a priority of Vietnam in the time to come.

Vietnam encourages Singaporean businesses to invest in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, high-quality agriculture, IT, smart cities, financial services, and banking, he added./.

VNA