State President Vo Van Thuong (second from left) and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (first from left) visit the Mobile Police High Command on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – State President Vo Van Thuong and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh visited the Mobile Police High Command on November 2, as part of the latter’s ongoing State visit to Vietnam.



The two leaders witnessed the technical – tactical performances of the special police, mobile police, and mobile cavalry police.



Featuring complex techniques such as shootings on back of galloping horses and riding through complicated terrains, mobile cavalry police’s technical performances impressed the two leaders and many others.

The mobile cavalry police’s technical performances impress the two leaders and many others. (Photo: VNA)

The force, established under the Mobile Police Force High Command in 2020, is responsible for training and utilising horses to fight crimes, as well as organising training for police officers to manage, train and use horses.



With support from the Ministry of Public Security and Mongolian experts, it has gained many achievements in training and combat./.

VNA