State President, NA Standing Committee to strengthen coordination
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the NA Standing Committee have agreed to enhance and improve the efficiency of their coordination to better perform their tasks.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) shakes hands with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The State and NA leaders co-chaired a conference on coordination between the President and the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on March 30.
President Phuc emphasised that he always wishes to coordinate with the NA and its Standing Committee in reforming law making and raising the quality of the work, which, he said, should support businesses and people.
President Phuc addresses the event (Photo: VNA)The President pledged to closely join hands with the NA, its Standing Committee and deputies in completing common goals of the Party and the State to spur national development and raise the country’s position and prestige.
People should be the centre of development during law, ordinance and resolution making, he reiterated, stressing that more attention should be paid to issues relating women, children, residents in remote and disadvantaged, border and island areas, along with social welfare, climate change, epidemics and health care.
In his remarks, Hue said the Standing Committee will look into a project on reforming the operation of the legislature and its agencies, including the coordination mechanism between the NA, its Standing Committee and the President, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the Vietnam Fatherland Front, among others.
Participants shared the view that over the past time, especially the 13th and 14th tenures and the beginning of the 15th tenure, coordination between the President and the NA and its Standing Committee has been enhanced.
Reforms in coordination methods have contributed to improving the operational quality of the President, the NA and its Standing Committee, they said./.