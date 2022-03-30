Politics Vietnam wants to deepen comprehensive partnership with US: PM Vietnam wishes to work together with the US – one of its leading important partners – to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, political institutions and differences, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on March 30.

Politics Belarus keen to expand economic cooperation with Vietnam Belarus is keen to bolster development cooperation with Vietnam, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated when hosting a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Van Ngu on March 29 to discuss the bilateral relations and development prospects of new cooperation fields.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 30.

Politics Vietnam, Russia boost collaboration in legal affairs Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi received a delegation from the Association of Lawyers of Russia led by its Chairman Sergey Stepashin on March 29.