Politics HCM City wishes to partner with China in Party building, governance Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party’s Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has expressed a wish to enhance collaboration and exchange of delegations with Chinese ministries, agencies and localities in the fields of Party building, governance and economic cooperation.

Politics Papua New Guinea wants to upgrade relations with Vietnam: Governor-General Vietnamese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Nguyen Tat Thanh presented President Vo Van Thuong's credentials to Governor-General Bob Dadae in the city capital of Port Moresby on August 24.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard honoured for outstanding performance in drug combat The Vietnam Coast Guard High Command has been honoured with a second-class Feat of Arms Order for its outstanding performance in the fight against drug crimes.