State President pays Tet visit to HCM City workers
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents New Year gifts to workers in Thu Duc city on January 23 (Photo: VNA)Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 23 presented gifts to workers of Thu Duc city in the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City, on the threshold of the traditional lunar New Year.
The leader spoke highly of the municipal authorities’ efforts in caring for workers and disadvantaged groups on the occasion of the country’s biggest festival, calling it’s a very significant and timely move.
He also took note of their work in ensuring social welfares and care for workers, and asked them to continue to help locals, especially those adversely affected by the COVID-19, and firms to pay more attentions to workers.
President Phuc expressed his hope that right after the longest holiday, workers will promptly resume their work, thus contributing to the development of the metropolis./.