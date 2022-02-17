State President pays tribute to predecessor
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 17 offered incense and flowers in tribute to late Acting President Huynh Thuc Khang (1876 – 1947) at his tomb on Thien An Mount, north of Tra Khuc River, during his visit to the south-central province of Quang Ngai.
Born in 1876 in Thanh Binh Village in Tien Phuoc District of nearby Quang Nam province, Khang became a feudal scholar, passing the imperial examination and received his doctorate in 1904. He was one of the initiators of the Duy Tan, a movement espousing non-violent patriotic activities, and the founder of Tieng Dan (People’s Voice) newspaper.
After the success of the August 1945 Revolution, President Ho Chi Minh invited him to join the government system, and Khang served as Acting State President. He died in 1947 while on an inspection tour of the central region.
On the same day, Phuc met with leaders of Quang Ngai, one of the central region’s industrial hubs. Last year, its State budget revenue exceeded 24.19 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD), 51 percent higher than the yearly plan, despite COVID-19 impacts. Industrial production index (IIP) picked up 14.5 percent year-on-year.
Speaking at the meeting, President Phuc highly valued the province’s performance in 2021, factoring in that its economic growth is the highest in the central region in the face of the pandemic.
He asked the province to further improve business climate and take advantage of its location – its long coastline – to accelerate growth, pointing to the need of greater heed to enhancing quality of human resources and sustainably developing Dung Quat Economic Zone.
The province was also urged to improve the effectiveness of agriculture’s technologies to enable firms to climb up national value chains and remove barriers to the development of tourism and services.
The leader took the occasion to present 150 charitable houses for local ethnic minority people from difficult backgrounds./.
