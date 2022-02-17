Politics UNICEF Representative: children should be in school for their best interests ​ The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) welcomes the Vietnamese Government’s plan to reopen schools at all levels after closures for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers has said.

Politics Interests of nation, people must be on top position in law building: PM The interests of the nation and the people should be placed above all during the process of law-building, stressed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a cabinet meeting on law building on February 16.

Politics Vietnam always treasures relationship with DPRK: Party official The Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), said a Party official.

Politics Vietnam seeks closer relations with South Africa Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi has paid a visit to the city of Cape Town, Western Cape, seeking to boost relations in politics, diplomacy, economy, cultural and social affairs between the two countries.