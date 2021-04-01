Politics Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Khac Dinh elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Tran Thanh Man elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Vietnam aims to create own imprints as UNSC Chair Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, said Vietnam is looking to leave its imprints as the Chair of the United Nations Security Council in April through the Chair’s statements and resolutions built by Vietnam and other council member countries.