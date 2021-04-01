State President proposes relieving Prime Minister
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on April 1 presented to the National Assembly a proposal on relieving Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as part of the 11th meeting of the 14th National Assembly (NA).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
NA deputies then discussed the proposal in groups.
The NA Standing Committee will report the discussion outcomes to the legislature on April 2. The NA will then vote on the relief of Phuc from the position.
Nguyen Xuan Phuc was elected as Prime Minister for the 2016 – 2021 tenure at the first session of the 14th National Assembly.
Phuc, born on July 20, 1954, was a member of the Political Bureau in 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, a member of the Party Central Committee in the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the National Assembly in 11th, 13th and 14th tenures./.