State President to chair UNSC’s high-level open debate on April 19
In his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnamese State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over a high-level open debate on enhancing cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations in promoting confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution.
A meeting of the UNSC (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – In his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council in April 2021, Vietnamese State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over a high-level open debate on enhancing cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations in promoting confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution.
The UNSC’s meeting will be held on April 19 in both in-person and online forms, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Vietnam for the second time assumed the role of rotating President of the UNSC in the 2020-2021 tenure this month.
On April 1 morning, the UNSC adopted the April Programme of Work proposed by Vietnam, under which the council will hold 15 open debates and 10 closed meetings discussing various peace and security matters in the world, including situations in the Middle East, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, West Sahara, Colombia, and Kosovo.
Vietnam is scheduled to chair four video-teleconferencing (VTC) open debates this month, with the first taking place on April 8 addressing the “Maintenance of international peace and security: Mine action.”
There will also be debates on “Women and peace and security: Sexual violence in conflict” on April 14, and “Protection of civilians in armed conflict: Indispensable civilian objects” on April 27./.