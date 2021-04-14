Politics NA leader requests democracy, equality, transparency in election The organisation of the upcoming elections must accord with law, bring into play democracy, and ensure equality, subjectivity, and transparency, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told the Standing Board of the Party Committee and the Election Council of northern Hai Phong city on April 13.

Politics State President hosts ASEAN diplomats in Hanoi State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received ambassadors and chargés d'affaires of ASEAN member states in Hanoi on April 13, as they came to congratulate him on his election as the President of Vietnam.

Politics More congratulations come in for Vietnam's new leadership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has received congratulation messages from the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongorn and the foreign ministries of Mexico and Bolivia on the occasion of his election as the President of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Brunei agree on maintaining joint committee on cooperation Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with Brunei Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof on April 13, during which both agreed to regularly and effectively maintain the nations’ mechanism of joint committee on bilateral cooperation.