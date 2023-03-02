Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM asks France to facilitate Vietnamese goods’ access to French market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked France to facilitate access to French market by Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural and fishery ones, at his reception for French Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on March 1.

Politics Respecting religious freedom - Vietnam's constant policy: Deputy PM Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of respecting and ensuring people's freedom to belief and religion as well as the equality among religions, while promoting cultural and moral values and resources of religions for the country’s development, stated Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Politics Norway eyes cooperation with Vietnam in offshore wind power Norway is willing to share experiences and cooperate with Vietnam in the field of offshore wind power, said State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An in Hanoi on March 1.