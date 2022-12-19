Society Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Germany Vietnamese war veterans in Berlin-Brandenburge, Germany, gathered at a meeting on December 18 to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2022).

Society Labour unions prioritise supporting workers on Tet Helping workers in disadvantaged circumstances to have a warm and sufficient Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), Vietnam’s biggest traditional festival, is a key task for trade unions at all levels.

Society Federation of Vietnamese to be established in Germany next year Preparations have been made for the establishment of federation of Vietnamese people in Germany, as a preparatory congress was organised in Berlin on December 17 to discuss the federation’s action framework and regulations.

Society Vietnamese students in Singapore actively join community activities The Vietnamese Students' Association in Singapore on December 17 held its second congress to review its activities in the 2019-2022 term, elect a new executive committee for 2022-2024 and develop an action plan for the coming time.