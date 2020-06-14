Business EVFTA good opportunity for Indian investors in Vietnam The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is a good opportunity for Indian investors, in Vietnam, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Sanh Chau said at an online conference on June 12.

Business Thanh Hoa calls for investment of 12.5 billion USD The north central province of Thanh Hoa signed memorandum of understanda on 15 projects worth 12.5 billion USD during an investment promotion conference on June 12.

Business Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in first four months Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Trade counselor advises firms on ways to optimise EVFTA Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to Germany Bui Vuong Anh has outlined important notes for domestic enterprises to make the most of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).