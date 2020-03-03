Business Japan’s AEON Group to expand in Vietnam Leading Japanese retail group AEON will invest 2 billion USD to expand its network of commercial centres in Vietnam, raising the total to 25, according to General Director of AEONMALL Vietnam Iwamura Yasutsugu.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 3 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,209 VND per USD on March 3, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Government asked to allow Bamboo Airways’ fleet expansion The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has proposed the Government allow Bamboo Airways to increase its fleet instead of restricting the firm’s aircraft number to 30 like at present.

Business Rice farmers switch to high-value crops More rice farmers in Can Tho city have switched to other crops or have rotated the cultivation of rice with other crops to increase income and cope with drought.