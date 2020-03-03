State Treasury mobilises over 590 mln USD worth of G-bonds in February
The Hanoi Stock Exchange organised 13 Government bond auctions in February, raising 13.7 trillion VND (590.2 million USD), a month-on-month rise of 44 percent.
The Hanoi Stock Exchange raises 13.7 trillion VND (590.2 million USD) from G-bonds in February
The rate of successful bids was 72.3 percent.
Interest rates of G-bonds at all terms posted decreases, with a reduction ranging from 0.09-0.25 percent a year, and the 30-year term recording the highest fall of 0.25 percent per year.
On the secondary G-bond market, the total volume of G-bonds sold by the outright method surpassed 1 billion, worth 125 trillion VND, up 27.6 percent month-on-month in value.
Meanwhile, the trading volume through repurchase agreements (repos) reached over 733 million bonds totalling 81 trillion VND, up 29.6 percent in value compared with that of January.
Foreign investors made outright purchases of more than 4.7 trillion VND and outright sales of over 6.4 trillion VND. They made repos sales of 330 billion VND during February.
According to the HNX, the total value of listed G-bonds reached over 1.13 quadrillion VND as of February 29./.