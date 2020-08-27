Business Conference promotes Japanese investment in Binh Duong About 280 leaders of Japanese enterprises took part in an online investment promotion conference held on August 26 to introduce the southern province of Binh Duong’s industrial capacity and potential.

Business Japanese investors satisfied with investment conditions in Hung Yen: diplomat Japanese enterprises operating at Hung Yen’s industrial park are pleased with favourable conditions they have received here, with many planning to expand their investment, according to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 27 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,208 VND per USD on August 27, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Farmers in An Giang reap bumper rice crop Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have done extremely well from the recent summer-autumn rice crop despite facing challenges since the beginning of the year, in particular from saline intrusion.