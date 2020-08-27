State Treasury raises over 270 million USD worth of G-bonds at latest auction
State Treasury mobilises 6.32 trillion VND worth of Government bonds at the latest auction
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury mobilised a total of 6.32 trillion VND (273.2 million USD) worth of Government bonds at the latest auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).
At this auction, the State Treasury issued bonds worth of 5.5 trillion VND of 5-year, 10-year, 15-year and 30-year terms.
Just 20 billion VND was raised from 5-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 1.7 percent, equal to that of the previous auction on August 12.
All the 3 trillion VND worth of 10-year bonds was mobilised with an interest rate of 2.9 percent, 0.02 higher than the August 19 auction. Additional 1.5 trillion VND was raised through an auxiliary auction of the 10-year bonds.
The 15-year bonds called for 1.3 trillion VND with an annual interest rate of 3.07 percent, up 0.02 percent from the August 19 auction.
All the 500 billion VND worth of 30-year bonds was sold with a yearly interest rate of 3.5 percent, equal to that of the August 12 auction.
Since the beginning of 2020, the State Treasury has mobilised over 168.5 trillion VND worth of Government bonds through auctions./.