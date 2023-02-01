Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Treasury has announced that it plans to raise 400 trillion VND (over 17 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) this year.



In the first quarter of 2023, the State Treasury will offer 108 trillion VND worth of G-bonds with different maturities, including 5-year and 7-year bonds valued at 8 trillion VND, 10-year and 15-year bonds each valued at 45 trillion VND, and 5 trillion VND worth of 20-year and 30-year bonds each.



On February 1, the HNX organised three auctions of 5-year bonds worth 500 billion VND, and 10-year and 15-year bonds worth 5 trillion VND each.



The State Treasury said in 2023, the agency will issue G-bonds closely following market developments, and the revenue collection and disbursement progress of the public investment capital plan from the State budget.



It will manage interest rates of auctioned G-bonds in line with the Government's direction of fiscal and monetary policies, and issue G-bonds with different maturities to meet the needs of investors, thus promoting the liquidity of the G-bond market, raising more capital for the State budget and supporting the development of the capital markets./.