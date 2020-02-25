Business Singapore firms seek suppliers of agricultural products in Vietnam A delegation of firms from Singapore was expected to visit Vietnam at the end of this month to seek fruit and vegetable suppliers, as imports from China were declining due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on February 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on February 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.