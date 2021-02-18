Business Online gold trading expected for God of Wealth Day God of Wealth Day - on the 10th day of the lunar year, or February 21 this year - will still be celebrated but no one will be queuing up to buy gold, experts have said.

Business Ca Mau moves to promote investment links with foreign countries Authorities in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have exerted every effort to promote direct connections with trade and investment associations and organisations of countries investing strongly in Vietnam and the Mekong Delta region, according to Director of the Ca Mau Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support Centre (iPEC) Quach Van An.

Business Sea crab breeding - A new option for Tra Vinh farmers Dozens of households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh have begun sea crab breeding this year, with 37 million baby crabs on a total area of 7,330 ha.