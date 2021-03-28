Politics 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Morocco diplomatic ties Vietnam and Morocco celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 27. This is an opportunity for the two countries to review their cooperation achievements, opening up a new chapter in bilateral ties in the future.

Politics National conference popularising resolution of 13th National Party Congress The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat opened an online national conference to popularise the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress on March 27, with the participation of the 67 Party Committees of centrally-run cities, provinces and central agencies, and more than 7,300 committees at local levels.

Politics Morocco, Vietnam enjoy sound friendship, cooperation: diplomat Vietnam and Morocco have shared sound friendship and partnership in all fields over the past six decade, Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (March 27).

Politics Infographic National development orientations for 2021-2030 Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the document sub-committee, has delivered the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report on documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, pointing out many new and outstanding issues in the orientations for the next 10 years.