State’s personnel affairs to be tabled at National Assembly next week
The National Assembly (NA) is set to consider personnel issues related to key positions in the State apparatus during the second working week of its 11th session.
A plenary sitting in the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
On March 29 and the next day’s morning, legislators will discuss the reports on the performance during 2016-2021 by the State President, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, and the Supreme People’s Procuracy.
This plenary sitting will be broadcast live on television and radio.
The parliament is scheduled to conduct procedures to relieve the Chair of the NA, the Chair of the National Election Council, some vice chairs of the NA, the Prime Minister, and the State President.
After that, it will elect a new leader for the NA, a new chairperson for the National Election Council, along with some new vice chairs of the NA.
During the week, deputies will also scrutinise the report on the State Audit Office’s performance in the 2016-2021 tenure, the number of full-time deputies of the Hanoi People’s Council for 2021-2026, and the candidacy for the State President position.
The 11th session, opened Hanoi on March 24, is the last of the 14th-tenure parliament./.