The park along the coast serves as a venue to educate the younger generation about Vietnam’s revolutionary traditions and acts as a meeting point for officers, soldiers, and residents on the island.



The highlight of the 400 square metre park is a statue of the famed General Vo Nguyen Giap. At 1.76 metres in height, it was completed in December 2015 by sculptor Le Dinh Bao.



The statue was carved from monolithic sandstone and majestically overlooks the East Sea, in the midst of Vietnam’s sacred islands.



Some 300 historic photos have been placed on a semi-circular ceramic wall that depict General Giap’s career and the Vietnam People’s Army, as well as well-known battles and victories in the resistance wars against French colonialists and American imperialists./.

VNA