The event took place during a visit to the province by a delegation from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs led by Minister S. Jaishankar. Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya, also joined the delegation.

The statue is a gift from the Indian Government to Vietnam, and is the first to be placed in the city’s International Friendship Park.

Minister Jaishankar’s visit to Vietnam will contribute to further strengthening the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries in general and Bac Ninh province and its Indian partners in particular, especially in economics, trade, investment, culture, and people diplomacy.

After the ceremony, the delegation and leaders from Bac Ninh planted trees at the park and visited Phat Tich Pagoda in Tien Du district./.

VNA