Statue of late Party leader inaugurated in Nam Dinh
The bronze statue of late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh in Xuan Truong district, Nam Dinh province (Photo: VNA)
Nam Dinh (VNA) – A bronze statue of late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh was unveiled in Xuan Truong district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, on February 2.
Truong Chinh, real name Dang Xuan Khu, was born on February 9, 1907, in Hanh Thien village of Xuan Hong commune, Xuan Truong district. He was an outstanding leader of Vietnam’s revolution and a preeminent disciple of late President Ho Chi Minh.
In his 81-year life, including more than 60 years of revolutionary activities, he served as Party General Secretary for three times, in 1941, from 1951 to 1956, and in 1986. Notably, he proposed the “Doi moi” (reform) policy to the Politburo in July 1986.
The newly inaugurated bronze statue, 7.2m tall, replaces the old one and part of a project renovating his memorial site in Xuan Truong district.
Secretary of the Nam Dinh provincial Party Committee Doan Hong Phong said the memorial site holds political, historical and cultural importance, helping to educate younger generations on patriotism and revolutionary traditions. It is also expected to become a destination for visitors to Nam Dinh./.