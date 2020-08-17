Business Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce as there are no specific regulations on the sector.

Business Real estate bond issuances hit 2 billion USD in H1 Enterprises in the real estate sector issued some 45.59 trillion VND (around 2 billion USD) worth of bonds in the first half of this year, equal to 80 percent of the figure in 2019 as a whole.

Business Textile, footwear companies feel confident Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

Business Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic Chanh Thu Fruit Import and Export Company Limited in Ben Tre province continues to operate normally despite the resurgence of COVID-19 since it has shifted to new export markets instead of overly depending on traditional ones like China.