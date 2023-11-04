Business Vietnam aims to improve shrimp export competitiveness Experts have been exploring various solutions to restore the competitiveness of Vietnamese shrimp exports, as reduced demand and higher requirements in terms of transparency and environment safety have had a significant impact on the sector since early this year.

Videos Ninh Thuan’s crop restructuring on arid land pays off Cham and Raglai ethnic minority households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have earned a better living and escaped from poverty thanks to their efforts to restructure crops and apply scientific and technological advances in production on their semi-desert land.

Business Binh Dinh province seeks investment from RoK A delegation from the central province of Binh Dinh led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ho Quoc Dung on November 3 organised an investment promotion conference in the Republic of Korea (RoK) as part of their visit to the country.

Business Vietnam's farm produce, processed food introduced in India More than 30 Vietnamese enterprises have their agricultural products and processed food introduced at World Food India (WFI) 2023 that opened in New Delhi, India, on November 3.