Business Ministry helps businesses tackle trade remedies The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to support domestic businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to improve their awareness of trade remedies.

Business Reference exchange rate up 14 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND per USD on March 5, up 14 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Vietnam lures 5.46 billion USD in foreign investment As much as 5.46 billion USD worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) was injected into Vietnam as of February 20, equivalent to 84.4 percent of the figure recorded in the same time last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment