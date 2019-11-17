Business Jewellery maker PNJ signs deal with Walt Disney to use its images Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC has announced a tie-up with Walt Disney, one of the world’s largest media and entertainment companies, which gives it the right to use that company’s images.

Business Island commune to expand floating-cage breeding of marine fish An island commune in the southern coastal province of Kien Giang is expanding marine aquaculture in combination with tourism and other services to further the incomes of local farmers.

Business Nghe An province looks to augment trade, tourism ties with Laos The potential of and ways to promote trade and tourism between Nghe An and Laos were discussed at a seminar in Vinh city of the Vietnamese central province on November 15.

Business Vietnam’s leather, footwear lauded at int’l fair in Australia Vietnam’s leather, footwear and handbags were lauded to be comparable to those made in China, Pakistan, India, Singapore, Indonesia and South Africa during an international fair held in Melbourne city, Victoria state of Australia from November 12 – 14.