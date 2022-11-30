Business Infographic Top 10 countries and territories investing in Vietnam FDI exceeds 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022. Among the invested sectors, manufacturing and processing industry comes on top, followed by real estate and then wholesale and retail sectors. Top 10 countries for investment in Vietnam are listed as follows

Business Infographic Hanoi lures 1.28 billion USD in FDI in 10 months Hanoi attracted 1.28 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 27% year on year, reported the city Department of Planning and Investment.