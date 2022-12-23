Videos Vietnam to become RoK’s third largest trade partner ​Vietnam is expected to surpass Japan to become the third largest trade partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK), just behind China and the US, according to the newswire world.kbs.co.kr.

Business Glass-bottomed bridge introduced on Business Insider US magazine Business Insider recently published a photo report introducing the Bach Long glass-bottomed foot bridge in Moc Chau district in northern mountainous Son La province.