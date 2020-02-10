Steering committee set up to promote sea-based economic development
Vietnam moves to develop the sea-based economy. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision 203/QD/TTg on the establishment of a national steering committee for the implementation of the strategy for the sustainable development of the Vietnamese marine economy until 2030 with a vision until 2045.
The steering committee is headed by the PM, while the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment serves as its standing vice chairperson, and the Ministers of Planning and Investment and Finance are vice chairpersons of the committee.
The committee is responsible for studying and recommending the Prime Minister solutions to handling important and inter-sectoral issues related to the sustainable development of the Vietnam marine economy.
It is designed to help the Prime Minister to direct coordination among competent ministries, agencies and local authorities in the settlement of sea-based economic development issues in the country.
In addition, the committee is in charge of carrying out the key programme on basic investigation of natural resources and environment of seas and islands until 2030.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is the standing agency of the committee and responsible for ensuring its smooth operation. The office of the committee’s standing agency locates at the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands./.