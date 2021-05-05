Politics Infographic 203 candidates for 15th National Assembly nominated by central agencies Of 868 candidates, who will run for 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly, 203 are nominated by central agencies, according to the National Election Council.

Politics Foreign parliamentary leaders congratulate new Vietnamese NA Chairman Parliamentary leaders of Switzerland, Chile, Saudi Arabia and Israel have cabled messages of congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly.

Politics Amnesty must be carried out strictly, transparently: State President State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed that the implementation of amnesty measures follows a strict, open, and transparent process in accordance with the law, to avoid any possible negativity.

Politics Ba Ria-Vung Tau: Early voting held for soldiers, fishermen Officers, soldiers and fishermen working for days at sea off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau cast their votes to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Council at all levels on May 4 - earlier than scheduled.