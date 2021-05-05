Steering committee talks review of implementation of Party resolution on agriculture
The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission on May 4 held a meeting of the steering committee for reviewing the 15-year implementation of a Party Central Committee resolution on agriculture, farmers, and rural areas.
Agriculture, farmers, and rural areas are viewed as a strategic issue in the national industrialisation and modernisation process, as well as the Party’s revolutionary cause (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission on May 4 held a meeting of the steering committee for reviewing the 15-year implementation of a Party Central Committee resolution on agriculture, farmers, and rural areas.
The steering committee for reviewing the realisation of Resolution No.26-NQ/TW on agriculture, farmers, and rural areas, issued at the seventh plenum of the 10th-tenure Party Central Committee in August 2008, was established under Decision No.02-QD/TW, dated March 26, 2021, by the Party Central Committee Secretariat.
Chairman of the Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh said agriculture, farmers, and rural areas always hold a particular importance to socio-economic stability and development, and they are also a strategic issue in the national industrialisation and modernisation process, as well as the Party’s revolutionary cause.
Given their significant role, the Party’s consistent viewpoint is to develop agriculture and rural areas and to unceasingly improve farmers’ living conditions, he said, adding that many important resolutions and documents on this issue have been promulgated by the Party, including Resolution No.26-NQ/TW and the Politburo’s conclusions in 2014 and 2019 on the continued implementation of this resolution.
Tran Tuan Anh, Politburo member and Chairman of the Economic Commission, addresses the meeting in Hanoi on May 4 (Photo: VNA)The documents of the 13th National Party Congress earlier this year once again emphasised the issue of agriculture, farmers, and rural areas, mentioning such critical aspects as promoting agricultural restructuring, developing rural economy in tandem with building new-style rural areas, and developing large-scale and modern agriculture.
They also underlined the need to encourage ecological, organic, smart, high-tech and digital agriculture adaptive to climate change, along with the continuation of the new-style countryside building programme in an effective and sustainable manner.
Anh noted that the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee is considering the review of the resolution execution and the building of another replacing Resolution No.26-NQ/TW to submit it to the Party Central Committee at the fifth plenum in early 2022, showing the necessity and significance of this issue to national development in the time ahead.
He asked the steering committee and relevant agencies and individuals to thoroughly look back on the achievements, failures, and lessons during the resolution implementation so as to seek ways to optimise human, natural, and social resources for agricultural, rural, and socio-economic development.
The new resolution must open up a new era in caring for the people, especially farmers, and agricultural and rural development, the official added./.