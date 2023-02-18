Visitors got a taste of Tet in Hanoi with renowned restaurants presenting traditional Tet feasts with chicken, “nem” (spring rolls), “canh bong bi” (dried pig skin soup), and “cha oc” (escargot patties), among others. All of the delicacies were meticulously prepared.



As the years pass, the changes in Hanoi’s cuisine have become more noticeable. Many local restaurants have now added modern dishes to their traditional offerings.



Tet dishes are billed as the “soul” of family reunions and have long been a standout cultural trait of Hanoians.



Dao Ngoc - Ngu Xa Islet is the second food and pedestrian zone in Hanoi, after the first in Tong Duy Tan - Cam Chi in Hoan Kiem district opened a decade ago.



The food festival is expected to be held regularly to attract visitors and preserve the quintessence of Hanoi cuisine./.

VNA