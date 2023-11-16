STEM Festival 2023 opens in Bac Ninh province
As many as 300 students from 10 secondary schools in the northern province of Bac Ninh joined the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Festival 2023 which was organised in Tu Son city on November 15 by the provincial Department of Education and Training and Kenan Foundation Asia (Kenan).
The festival is part of a cooperation project between the Ministry of Education and Training’s Secondary Education Department and Kenan, and has been held in Hanoi since 2018.
Organised for Bac Ninh students for the first time, the festival served as a playground where students had opportunities to experience various STEM activities, helping them improve soft skills such as leadership, cooperation, communications and counterargument, while nurturing their STEM passion.
Students experience a STEM activity at the event. (Photo: VNA)Besides, the festival offered a chance for teachers and students to exchange experience to improve the quality of STEM learning and teaching.
As for Vu Duc Hoang, a student from Tien An Secondary School in Bac Ninh city, the festival was special as it encouraged him to create more useful products for life.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep from Quang Phu Secondary School in Luong Tai district, said she hoped similar STEM festivals will be organised to equip students with necessary soft skills./.