Society Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces step up efforts in searching, repatriating martyrs’ remains The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and the four Cambodian provinces of Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk, Kam Pot and Kep on November 15 agreed to continue cooperation in searching, gathering and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia during the wartime.

Society President Ho Chi Minh’s life, revolutionary career spotlighted in Japan The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a talk on the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh for the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 15.

Society VietnamPlus awarded first-class Labour Order on 15th anniversary VietnamPlus, the e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was honoured with the first-class Labour Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on November 15 to celebrate its 15th founding anniversary (November 13, 2008).

