Business VietnamWood slated for October in HCM City The Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair (VietnamWood) is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from October 18-21, Chan Chao International Co., Ltd, an organiser of the event, said on August 20.

Business Vietnam, Argentina boost trade cooperation Vietnam's Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh has paid a working visit to Rosario city of Santa Fe province to seek opportunities for promoting trade and investment collaboration between the Argentinean province and Vietnamese localities.

Business Circular business new notion to Vietnamese firms Vietnam has been increasingly embracing the green transition and circular economy to make efficient use of its resources to boost economic growth, according to Nguyen Hoa Cuong, deputy head of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).