Business Textile industry faces challenges in meeting export target The textile and garment industry is forecast to face difficulties in realising its export turnover target of 39 billion USD this year due to unprecedented severe impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Son La exports 10 tonnes of red-flesh dragon fruit to Russia The northern mountainous province of Son La held a ceremony in Thuan Chau district on August 20 to export 10 tonnes of red-flesh dragon fruit to Russia.

Business Enhancing capacity of energy management, audit in Vietnam The Technical Assistance for the Implementation of the EU-Vietnam Energy Facility (in short EU-Vietnam Energy Facility or EVEF) project in collaboration with the Department of Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on August 20 held an online consultation workshop on proposals to improve training programme and certification for energy managers and auditors towards lifelong learning.

Business Minister: slow public capital disbursement could cause loss of economic opportunities Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said low disbursement of public investment capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic could waste resources and result in the loss of opportunities to create a driving force for economic development.