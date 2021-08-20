Stock market liquidity hit new peak
Liquidity on Vietnam’s stock market hit a new record on August 20 with a total of more than 48.3 trillion VND (over 2.1 billion USD), worth of shares traded on both bourses.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Liquidity on Vietnam’s stock market hit a new record on August 20 with a total of more than 48.3 trillion VND (over 2.1 billion USD), worth of shares traded on both bourses.
Over 1.2 billion shares, worth nearly 38.3 trillion VND, was traded on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE). This is the highest volume of stocks ever trade in the southern bourse on a single day.
The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) saw the trading of about 280 million shares, worth over 7 trillion VND, while the trading value on the UPCoM market for the unlisted public companies exceeded 3.1 trillion VND.
The benchmark VN-Index on HOSE plunged an exaggerate 45.42 points to 1,329.43 while the HNX-Index dropped 8.01 points to 338.06, and UPCoM-Index fell 2.01 points to 92.7.
There were 255 stocks rising, 688 sliding and 658 ending flat on both markets.
The HOSE experienced strong net selling of over 755 billion VND from foreign investors, while they net bought 64 billion VND and 16.52 billion VND on HNX and UPCoM, respectively./.