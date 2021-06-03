Stock market size hits over 79 percent of GDP
Capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) in May rose 7.07 percent month-on-month to more than 4.97 quadrillion VND (over 216 billion USD), equivalent to about 79.09 percent of the country’s GDP at the end of 2020.
HOSE has four listed companies with capitalisation in excess of 10 billion USD: Vingroup (VIC), the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB), the Vinhomes Joint Stock Company (VHM), and the Hoa Phat Group (HPG).
According to the exchange, indexes had posted impressive growth by the close of the last trading session in May.
The VN-Index reached 1,328.05 points, up 7.15 percent compared to April and 20.31 percent against the end of 2020. Meanwhile, VNAllshare topped 1,365.87 points, an increase of 9.86 percent and 32.30 percent, respectively.
The large-cap tracker VN30-Index picked up 12.38 percent and 37.73 percent, respectively, closing at 1,474.78 points.
Industry indexes recording high growth during the month included the financial sector (VNFIN), with 24.51 percent, information technology (VNIT) with 20.10 percent, and materials (VNMAT) with 19.46 percent.
HOSE’s figures also show that liquidity in May was the highest since the beginning of the year.
The average trading value and volume in the month reached over 21.9 trillion VND and 701.96 million shares per trading session, respectively, up 19.57 percent but down 3.3 percent in volume compared to April, and up 292.85 percent in value and 134.59 percent in volume against the same period last year.
The total value and volume of shares in May stood at 438.7 trillion VND and 14.03 billion, respectively, up 53.26 percent and 3.19 percent, respectively, compared to the end of 2020./.