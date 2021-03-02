Business Indonesian Consulate General works to promote investment in Dong Nai The Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City said it will work as a bridge helping Indonesian firms to invest in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Business Ministry to further extend tax payment deferrals for pandemic-hit businesses The Ministry of Finance has announced it may further extend tax payment deferrals to support companies suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Business Trade surplus from agro-forestry-fisheries hit 1.37 mln USD in two months Import-export value of agro-forestry-fisheries products hit nearly 11 billion USD in the first two months of 2021, resulting in 1.37 million USD in trade surplus, up 28.4 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).