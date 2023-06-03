Videos Air passenger volume soars 38% Airports in Vietnam served more than 45 million passengers in the first five months of this year, an increase of nearly 38% compared to the same period last year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Business State budget collection reaches over 48% of estimate in five months The total State budget revenue in the first five months of this year reached over 663.84 trillion VND (28.27 billion USD), equivalent to 48.3% of the ordinance estimate and 96.9% compared to the figure in the same period last year, reported the General Department of Taxation on June 2.

Business Vietnam to diversify rice export markets Vietnam will develop and diversify rice export markets with a reasonable, stable, and effective scale, market and product structure under a strategy recently approved by the Prime Minister.