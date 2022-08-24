Environment Hanoi builds roadmap for motorcycle exhaust emission control The Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed a roadmap for controlling motorcycle exhaust emissions.

Environment Storm Ma-on to continue intensifying Storm Ma-on is predicted to enter the East Sea and continue intensifying in the next 24 - 48 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Third storm imminent to East Sea: forecasting centre The East Sea is likely to record the third storm this year after a tropical depression in the east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island strengthens and moves in the next one or two days, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam strives to conserve elephants Elephants are classified as critically endangered in the Vietnam Red Book, and are included in the group with the highest conservation status, whose exploitation for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited.