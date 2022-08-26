Environment Storm causes heavy rains in northern region from August 25 Under the influence of Storm Ma-on, the third to enter the East Sea this year, the northern region and the north central province of Thanh Hoa will experience moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms from the evening of August 25 to August 27.

Environment Cat Ba Langur - Endangered primate species The Cat Ba langurs, or Golden-headed langurs, are found only on Cat Ba Island in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of northern Vietnam. They are one of the world’s most critically-endangered primates.

Environment Three consecutive earthquakes jolt Central Highlands province Three consecutive earthquakes hit Kon Plong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on August 23 afternoon, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre (EITWC) of the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Environment Hanoi builds roadmap for motorcycle exhaust emission control The Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed a roadmap for controlling motorcycle exhaust emissions.