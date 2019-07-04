Tree branches broken by Typhoon Mun (Source: VNA)

– Northern and central localities on July 4 were asked to stay ready to deal with possible heavy rains, flash flood and landslides, although typhoon Mun, the second arising in the East Sea so far this year, has weakened into a tropical depression.The typhoon made landfall in northern coastal localities from Hai Phong to Nam Dinh in early July 4, with a wind speed of 62-88 km/h.It causes torrential rains in northern and central localities on July 4.In the central province of Thanh Hoa, heavy rain made part of Yen Hoa bridge in Hai Hoa commune of Tinh Gia district collapsed, killing two people and injuring two others on July 4.In the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, as of late July 3, 1,640 tourists were still staying on the outlying island of Co To. Half of them were later evacuated to the mainland.According to Colonel Pham Xuan Dieu from the Border Guard High Command, as of 6am on July 4, the force had informed and guided to safety 56,714 fishing vessels with more than 231,000 fishermen, 484 tourist ships, 344 cargo ships, 15 foreign vessels, along with 10,750 farmers at 8,838 aquatic farms at sea.From Quang Ninh to Ha Tinh, there are 43 major dykes that need protection.-VNA