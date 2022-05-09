Story-telling contest highlights Vietnam-Laos special friendship
A story-telling competition on Vietnam-Laos friendship was launched in Hanoi on May 9, as part of a special communications campaign for the 60th founding anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2022).
President Ho Chi Minh (R) and Kaysone Phomvihane, head of the visiting delegation of the Lao Party and Patriotic Front, in 1966. (VNA File Photo)
Co-organised by the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Friendship Associations, the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, and Vietnam Times magazine, the contest receives entries in the forms of writing or video clips until August 31. All Vietnamese citizens with relations to Lao people are eligible to participate. Entries are to tell stories about the contestants’ keepsakes, which are required to be owned for at least five years.
Via the judges’ decisions and readers’ votes and shares on the official website of the competition, one special, five first, 15 seconds, 20 third and 30 consolation prizes will be awarded.
At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)At the launch ceremony, Nguyen Tien Long, Vice President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, said the contest will popularise values of the countries’ special amity to the younger generations in a fresh and interesting way.
Chanthaphone Khammanichanh, Lao Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam, said the keepsakes hold invaluable spiritual values on the affection and relations history shared between the two peoples./.