Some 314 tourists are now stranded in Da Nang. The local tourism department has arranged for six hotels to accommodate them during the social distancing period. When not free, room rates range from 8.6 to 12.9 USD per night.



The list of supporting hotels is available on the city’s information portal and Facebook fanpage Danang Fantiscity. The support of hotels and the local tourism department have left a good impression on the tourists./.

VNA