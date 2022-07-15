Videos Da Nang bustling with summer tourism activities With this year’s peak tourist season underway, Da Nang city has launched a series of high-end art and entertainment activities that will last throughout the summer.

Videos Ben Thanh Market again bustling with international visitors Ben Thanh Market is a cultural symbol of old Saigon and also the largest shopping attraction for international tourists visiting Ho Chi Minh City. After 2 years of silence due to COVID-19, the market has become vibrant again over recent months as the number of tourists increases.

Travel HCM City promotes MICE tourism After a long lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ho Chi Minh City is seeing increasing demand for MICE (meeting, incentive, convention, exhibition) tourism from both Vietnamese and foreign customers.

Travel Exploring spectacular Tay Ninh tourist spots with beauty pageant runner-up Hoang My, 1st runner-up in Miss Vietnam 2010, recently travelled to famous tourist destinations in the southern province of Tay Ninh, which is home to various enthralling landscapes and friendly people.