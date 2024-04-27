Strategic breakthroughs and turning points for victory day
Liberation forces enter Ngo Mon Gate (Hue) on the morning of March 26, 1975. (Photo: VNA)
Sequentially, on March 26 and March 29, Hue and Da Nang were liberated. By April 3, all provinces along the central coastal plain were liberated. In the photo: Liberation tanks move into Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) on April 2, 1975. (Photo: VNA)
The Hue-Da Nang campaign, from March 21 to 29, 1975, was one of the three major campaigns during the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising. In a short period of time, many of the enemy’s main divisions were annihilated (Photo: VNA)
Liberation troops wait to open fire in an attack on Duong De base in Tam Ky (Quang Nam), during the strategic Hue-Da Nang offensive. (Photo: VNA)
The people of the Central Highlands dance and celebrate the victory. (Photo: VNA)
The victory of the Central Highlands Campaign demonstrated the wise leadership of the Party, from selecting the battlefield and timing and choosing the breakthrough point, to seizing the opportunity to expand the campaign. (Photo: VNA)