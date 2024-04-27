Hotline: (024) 39411349
Strategic breakthroughs and turning points for victory day

The strategically significant victory of the Central Highlands Campaign followed by the rapid and resounding success of the Hue-Da Nang offensive in March 1975 fundamentally altered the situation of the liberation war, creating a pivotal turning point and ensuring conditions for a definitive victory in the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which fully liberated the South and unified the country.
  • Liberation forces enter Ngo Mon Gate (Hue) on the morning of March 26, 1975. (Photo: VNA)

  • Sequentially, on March 26 and March 29, Hue and Da Nang were liberated. By April 3, all provinces along the central coastal plain were liberated. In the photo: Liberation tanks move into Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) on April 2, 1975. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Hue-Da Nang campaign, from March 21 to 29, 1975, was one of the three major campaigns during the Spring 1975 General Offensive and Uprising. In a short period of time, many of the enemy’s main divisions were annihilated (Photo: VNA)

  • Liberation troops wait to open fire in an attack on Duong De base in Tam Ky (Quang Nam), during the strategic Hue-Da Nang offensive. (Photo: VNA)

  • The people of the Central Highlands dance and celebrate the victory. (Photo: VNA)

  • The victory of the Central Highlands Campaign demonstrated the wise leadership of the Party, from selecting the battlefield and timing and choosing the breakthrough point, to seizing the opportunity to expand the campaign. (Photo: VNA)

