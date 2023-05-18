Business FDI sector posts over 14 billion USD in four-month trade surplus Despite an overall export decline due to the shortage of orders, foreign direct invested (FDI) businesses still posted more than 14 billion USD in trade surplus in the first four months, further affirming their role as the main growth driver of the economy.

Business Vietnam eyes stronger economic cooperation with China’s Guangdong province The Vietnamese General Consulate in Guangzhou has exerted efforts to push up economic diplomacy in order to contribute to promoting the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Guangdong province – the largest locality with the strongest economy of China.