Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on May 9, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 6).

Business Crude oil output exceeds target by 23 percent in four months The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has reported that its crude oil output reached 3.63 million tonnes in the first four months of this year, surpassing the set target by 23 percent.