President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The steering committee for the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with a vision towards 2045 held a working session with the Party Delegations of the Vietnam Lawyers Association (VLA) and the Vietnam Bar Federation (VBF) in Hanoi on July 15 to collect feedback on the project.



Chairing the event, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, head of the committee, lauded the VLA and the VBF for their efforts in building and consolidating the policy and legal systems and ensuring human rights, thus contributing to judicial protection.



They also contributed opinions on thematic projects, especially the strategy on judicial reform by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 launched by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Home Affairs, the leader noted.



According to the President, the project will further highlight the role of the association and the federation in building a rule-of-law socialist State.



He asked the compiling board to include viewpoints in the draft project, saying contentious contents will be debated in following meetings./.