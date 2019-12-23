Culture - Sports Yoga festival encourages people to practice The Winter Yoga Festival kicked off in Hanoi on December 22 with the aim of encouraging people to practice even when it’s cold.

Culture - Sports Hung Thinh Land to sponsor Vietnam’s women’s football for five years The Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company (Hung Thinh Land) has signed up to sponsor of the national women’s football team and for the development of the women’s youth team for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024.