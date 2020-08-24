Though the number of diners has fallen by up to 70 percent, this business remains open so the owners can pay rent and wages.

After trying different ways to survive, the owner decided to move to online sales with home delivery and has introduced a host of attractive promotions.

Since COVID-19 returned at the end of July, ordering food and beverages via smartphone apps has become increasingly common and been a “lifesaver” for the catering industry in general and street food vendors in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

No matter their size, however, food businesses must focus on pandemic prevention measures for both customers and delivery staff.

Many businesses have set up strict prevention measures for serving diners in-house, such as wearing face masks, taking temperatures, and using hand sanitiser.

Thanks to quickly making changes to adapt to the new business conditions during the pandemic, the online food market has enabled local people to still enjoy their favourite street food while saving the city’s culinary industry./.

VNA